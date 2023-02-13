Group campaigns against teenage pregnancy in Bayelsa communities

By Emem Idio

WORRIED by the rampant cases of early pregnancy among teenagers, the organisers of Face of Ijaw Pageantry have taken awareness and enlightenment campaigns to rural communities in Bayelsa State to educate young women on the dangers of early and unprotected sex.

The group mobilised teenage girls from Sampou, Agbere, and Odoni communities in Kolokuma/Opokuma and Sagbama Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State, and also taught the young women how to make soaps and other household products.

Addressing hundreds of teenagers at the Sampou Community Pavilion, in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area during the weekend, the founder and Chief Executive Officer, Face of Ijaw Pageantry, Ebiakpo Esther Ingbi, aka Queen Mother, said she was touched by the plight of teenage single mothers particular in rural communities, to embark on the awareness campaign to counsel them against the dangers of early and unprotected sex, and to give them hope,

While advising young women to focus more on their education as education holds the key to unlocking great opportunities and brighter future, she advised those out of school to return to school or enroll in skills aquisition programme.

She said: “I have seen that teenage pregnancy has been killing a lot of our young girls, some have given birth but they don’t have people to care for the children and they can’t care for the children. Its a pain in my heart to see young Ijaw girls dying and getting their lives ruined.

“It’s a pain to see our girls not going to school, I tried to use this medium to bring them back home, encourage them and make them understand that even if you have given birth to a child as a teenager, you can still go back to school and become what you want to become.

“I did a study on why our girls give birth early and I discovered that a lot of our girls lives are being destroyed because of teenage pregnancy, some of them are not up to fourteen years and some of them can not even give birth in a hospital and they are just dying, so I decided to take it upon myself not for any reason but because of the pain in me as a woman who has the love for our people.

“My own little way of contributing to them is what I am doing today, that is why I added empowerment in the form of teaching them Soap-making, Makeovers, Catering, among others. I also brought a medical personnels to talk to them, I just want them to change and by the grace of God they will change and Ijaw people will live aright.

“I have been doing this since 2012. I have gone round many Ijaw communities in Bayelsa and Delta States, and all I need is for other groups and organisation to join me or support me so that we can do more because government alone cannot do everything.”

Highlights of the programme was a health pep talk by Dr Nneka Chukwuma of the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Yenagoa, and testimonies by past graduands of the scheme.