Group calls for extension of PVC collection

–Cashless policy will impact elections, FCT REC

By Obas Esiedesa

THE Centre for Transparency Advocacy, CTA, has condemned ongoing attacks on the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, across the country, calling on the Commission to extend the deadline for the collection of the permanent voter’s card to a week before the elections.

The Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi who spoke at the North Central Stakeholders meeting in preparation for the 2023 general election, urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to stop the attacks on INEC facilities.

Nwadishi explained that so far about 50 incidents across 15 states have occurred including attacks on one of its staff who monitored last week’s mock accreditation exercise organized by INEC.

“Security is a critical aspect of the electoral process that requires attention during the entire electoral process and INEC has recently raised an alarm indicating that insecurity may stall the 2023 elections. Citizens too have had cause to worry over the ugly and alarming trend of burning INEC offices and materials in recent times. This dangerous and criminal act if unchecked could pose a grave danger to the 2023 General Elections”, she added.

Describing the coming election as that of the young people, she urged INEC to extend voter’s card collection period to a week before the election.

“We appeal to INEC to extend further the collection period by at least one week before the Presidential and National Assembly Elections, and deploy more staff to help fast track the process of collection while security agents must provide security wherever collection is ongoing.

“As citizens, we must realize that the PVC is our pride and decision-making power, let us hold it firmly. It is important to bring to the attention of INEC the need to create more awareness on the expectations of citizens on Election Day regarding the move to decongest polling units”.

Speaking at the event, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Yahaya Bello pointed out the recent cash challenge facing the country due to the cashless policy of the government would affect the payment of adhoc staff of the commission.

Bello disclosed that at the FCT, the Commission has over 12,000 adhoc workers who need to be paid in cash on the eve of the Election Day to enable the exercise to run smoothly.

“INEC is also affected (by the cashless policy). In FCT, we have six area councils and we have 2,800 polling units. In each unit we are going to have three officials with two security agents. Before Election Day, we are going to employ the services of vehicle providers.

“On the night of Friday, we have more than 12,000 adhoc staff in FCT that we are going to give cash for food and transportation. None of them will receive a cheque or transfer. The least amount is N5,000. This is FCT alone”, he added.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Federal Road Safety Corp, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Nigerian Immigration Service amongst others.