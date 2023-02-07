GROHE holds summit on relevance, value, future of water

A leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, GROHE, has concluded plans to host a summit on the relevance and value of water.

The event, titled: GROHE X Summit “Caring for Water” is scheduled to take place from March 7th-9th 2023 on on experience hub GROHE X.



A statement by the organizer, said the forum would be complemented by showcases of new GROHE products and technologies, providing customers with the best possible support to grow their businesses in a sustainable tomorrow.



The statement quoted Jonas Brennwald, Leader, LIXIL EMENA, to have said: “We will look at water in the context of the key trends that shape our industry and the future of living: urbanization, sustainability, as well as health and wellbeing. We will ask ourselves, what does the future of living look like in a world that seems to spin faster than ever before? How can we contribute to more sustainable buildings? And, finally, what potential does water have as a new mindfulness experience.”



The statement further said:’The GROHE X Summit invites participants to join the discussion in various formats. From practice-oriented masterclasses, thought-provoking panel discussions, to inspiring keynotes and fact snacks, the GROHE X digital experience hub caters to the diverse needs of the entire ecosystem the brand is looking to engage. The program will be complemented by showcases of new GROHE products and technologies, providing customers with the best possible support to grow their businesses in a sustainable tomorrow.



GROHE is pleased to announce the following selection of confirmed speakers and guests: Elina Hiltunen, The Futures Agency, will demonstrate how we can form scenarios that show us possible futures and suggest potential development pathways. Børge Ousland, Norwegian adventurer and polar explorer, will share with us how he observes climate change and its effects during his expeditions.Beth Healey, Researcher for the European Space Agency, will present her findings on humanity’s dependence on water. Thomas Rau, founder of Turntoo and RAU architects; Anne-Vera Deinhammer, Director for Circular Cities & Regions, Circular Economy Forum Austria; and Gerhard Sturm, Leader Commercial Development, LIXIL EMENA, will discuss how we need to build for a sustainable tomorrow. Tina Norden, Principal, Conran and Partners; Rhael “LionHeart” Cape, Spoken Word Artist; Dr. Alan Dilani, Founder, International Academy for Design and Health; and Karl Lennon, Leader Projects Channel A&D, LIXIL EMENA, will look at the healing power of architecture. “