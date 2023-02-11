Greg Ibe hails judiciary for restoring his mandate

. As APGA gives reasons for rejecting nullification of guber primary

By Steve Oko

The Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Gregory Ibe has commended the judiciary for re-affirming him as the authentic flag bearer of the party for the February 25 governorship poll.

Professor Ibe was Friday evening, re-affirmed by the Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, barely 48 hours after an Abuja Court of Appeal nullified the May 29, 2022 governorship primary of APGA in Abia.

APGA leadership in the state had given reasons for rejecting the nullification of the party’s governorship primary saying it would challenge it at the Supreme Court.

State Chairman of the party, Augustine Ehiemere said the Abuja Court erred in law when it went beyond the prayers of the appellant, Sir Chikwe Udensi to nullify the primary, describing it as a travesty of justice.

Professor Ibe in his response to the restoration of his mandate by the Owerri Court, described the judgement as victory for democracy.

He said that the judiciary had remained the last hope of the common man.

He appreciated God for using the judiciary to revalidate and reaffirm his victory at the 29 May 2022 guber primary election, stressing that the learned jurists delivered what he described as ”an impeccable sound judgment characterized by erudite scholarliness”.

Dedicating the victory to Abians, Ibe commended indigenes and residents of the state for their sustained prayers and support, urging them not to relent until the attainment of the Abia of their dream.

Continuing, he said, “I recall that when my opponent and senior brother, Gen. Ijioma decided to challenge the decision of the lower court by initiating a process in the appellate court, I appealed to Abians to remain calm and prayerful.

” Today God has answered our prayers. Let me therefore dedicate this victory to the God- loving, industrious and hardworking indigenes and residents of Abia state, who definitely deserve to be rewarded with a visionary, competent and credible government, which are the foundations and building blocks of our envisioned New Abia of limitless possibilities.

“I urge them therefore not to relent in their intercessions until we realize that New Abia of our dream.”

He expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious at the March 11 governorship poll in the state.

“There is no doubt that by this victory the coast is now clear for our conquest at the forthcoming election, even as it has again strengthened my resolve to continue to champion the campaign for the realization of a brand new state where no one or community will be left behind”.

He therefore urged his opponents to join hands with him in liberating the state from people he described as forces of under development.

Gen. Ijioma had approached the Owerri division of the Court of Appeall in a bid to upturn the judgment of Umuahia Federal High Court, which earlier accorded victory to Prof Ibe in a post primary election suit initiated by him.

Meanwhile, the Ehiemere while rejecting the nullification of the primary pledged support for Ibe who he said remained the authentic candidate of the party.

He said that the aspirants who lost out to him at the primary conspired with anti – democratic forces holding the state down to fight Ibe who had emerged to liberate the state.