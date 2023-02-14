Greenport Nigeria set to revolutionise Agric sector

Greenport Nigeria, a greenhouse horticulture impact cluster, has taken the lead in revolutionizing the agriculture industry.

Noting that food sovereignty is the right of people to define their own food and agriculture systems which has become a top priority in Nigeria, Greenport Nigeria aims to make a significant contribution to this cause.

The cluster brings together a consortium of local and international partners, including Viscon NL, Priva NL, Seed2Feed NL, Leiden Delft Erasmus NL, Koppert Biological Systems NL, JMSF Agribusiness Nigeria Ltd, Pan African Seeds NL, Eupesia Place Nigeria, and the African Farmers Stories Initiative.

Together, the collaboration of innovators will leverage their expertise and technology to create a self-sustainable greenhouse horticulture sector in Nigeria, where locally grown crops will form the backbone of the country’s food system.

Greenport Nigeria further stated that it will provide the latest in seed technology, greenhouses, and biological pest control solutions, providing a model for sustainable agriculture that can be replicated across Nigeria.

Greenport Nigeria is an RVO Funded project with a vision to empower the next generation of horticulturists and promote inclusive, sustainable agriculture, thereby laying the foundation for food sovereignty in Nigeria. With its partners, the impact cluster will train local farmers in the latest techniques and technologies, allowing them to grow crops to feed the local population and to create a sustainable source of income.

By this initiative, Greenport Nigeria is charting a course towards a more sustainable and secure food system in Nigeria, by empowering local farmers and promoting the growth of the greenhouse horticulture sector, the impact cluster is aiming to secure the food sovereignty of the country and to build a brighter future for generations to come.