Gov Uzodimma to APC grassroots leaders: ‘Imo APC is envy of other parties’

Senator Hope Uzodimma has stated that the members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) are the envy of other parties in the State.

The Governor who spoke while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Government House Owerri, called on members not to be deterred by the opposition’s public hatred, for they lacked credibility to deliver quality governance to the people.

The Imo governor, therefore, charged members of the party to remain faithful and committed to the ideals of the party in service to the good people of Imo State, citing glaring achievements as a selling point.