Gov Abiodun, Ooni, Awujale, Alake to grace Ewusi 80th birthday, 15th coronation

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun as well as first-class traditional rulers led by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo as well as the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remo land, Oba Adewale Ajayi are among eminent personalities expected to grace twin celebration of 15th coronation anniversary and 80th birthday of Ewusi of Makun, Sagamu, Oba Timothy Oyesola Akinsanya.

The Chairman, Media Committee of the celebrations, Teju Ogunjinmi disclosed this during the press conference held on Saturday at the Ewusi Palace, Makun, Sagamu.

Ogunjinmi disclosed that the two-in-one event provides the opportunity to appreciate God and to also celebrate the traditional ruler, Oba Timothy Akinsanya whose reign has not brought unimaginable peace and accelerated development to Makun kingdom.

He explained that the reign of Oba Timothy Akinsanya has not only brought great expansion to the community, but it has also attracted several investors who had found the kingdom conducive for business and this he said, has provided jobs for its teeming youths and impacted positively on the socio-economic development of the entire Sagamu and Ogun State at large.

Ogunjinmi revealed that parts of the milestone projects to mark these celebrations include the renovation of the Ewusi Palace to give it a world-class look and ambience that it deserves, building of a N250m Obaruwa Cultural Center to promote the tradition and culture of the people of Makun, Sagamu as well as construction of Police station at Ewu Oliwo, Sagamu among others.

He explained that the 80th birthday of the first class ruler which will be celebrated on February 28 on a low-key level as demanded by the monarch will hold within the palace during which thanksgiving will be offered to God while the traditional ruler will also address people of his kingdom.

Ogunjinmi stated further that the 15th coronation anniversary will however kick off on April 6 with Ibile Day and Cultural celebration, while it will be turn of the youth to pay homage to the traditional ruler on Friday, April 7 after which the royal father and other members of the committee will observe Jumat service at the Sagamu Central Mosque.

He added that the grand finale of the celebrations will hold on Saturday, April 8 at Nuga Planet hall, as well as Ansarudeen Nursery and Primary School playground while the royal father will draw curtains on the colourful occasion with thanksgiving service at UMC, Eleja, Sagamu on Sunday, April 9.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the celebrations, Abdul Abayomi said that the people of Makun kingdom have decided to roll out drums to celebrate their monarch because of his undiluted love for the people, as well as the quantum leap the kingdom has experienced in its socio-economic development in the last 15 years.

Abayomi described the people of Makun as well focussed, industrious and quite accommodating descendants of Oduduwa from Ile Ife, who are making waves across the globe.

Speaking on the crisis generated by the scarcity of the new naira notes, the business mogul said while the royal father shares in the pains the people are going through, Oba Akinsanya has actually sued for peace and calm, while our political leaders are allowed to work a way out of the challenge.

Other dignitaries at the press briefing include Olootu Oye Odugunwa, Adeniran Ademola Adeyinka, lawmaker representing Sagamu Constituency 2 in the Ogun State House of Assembly, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, Special Adviser to Gov Dapo Abiodun on Primary and Secondary education, DIG Peter Ogunyanwo (rtd), Chief Olu Ayodele, High Chief Adegbenro Oduwaitye, Lisa of Makun kingdom, Chief Mrs Aiyedun Adebola Ajetunmobi, Secretary, Women Forum, Makun kingdom among others.