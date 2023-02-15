GospelOnDeBeatz gives scholarships, inaugurates recording studio to FUT Minna students

The 6th of February 2023 marked a new era in the lives of young and aspiring creatives of the Federal University of Technology Minna, following the initiative of the BuyPower group who thought it would be an honor to have the illustrious and acclaimed music producer GospelOnDebeatz unveil the newly built BuyPower recording studio at the institution.

The event which was graced by the representative of the vice chancellor of Post-Graduate School of the institution Professor Karmardeen Abubakre, the representative of the Chairman Search Media Board Professor J.O Oyero, renowned Music Producer GospelOnDebeatz, ace Comedian Seyi Law amongst others turned into an informal form of learning as the unveiling provided the avenue for Music Producer GospelOnDebeatz to interact, teach and mentor aspiring Musicians and Music Producers— a gesture warmly received by the students who were eager to learn at the feet of musical greatness.



He emphasized that the newly built studio was an initiative aimed at not only encouraging but nurturing, shaping and playing a role in the journey of every young creative. He went ahead to stress that it was not sufficient to just want it hence the need for these young ones to cultivate and work with consistency on self-development for self-positioning as this was the only way to succeed.

He took a step further by offering scholarship opportunities to any four vision driven creatives who are willing and hungry for success at his prestigious Music Academy “SCRIIPO”.

The event ended with GospelOnDebeatz creating a beat from the scratch to the amazement and excitement of the students and Comedian Seyi Law voicing to it.