Gospel music powerhouse, Minister Raqell to tour US

Minister Raqell is set to embark on a tour of the United States of America, which will see her minister musically in several Nigerian churches, communities and events in the US cities of Atlanta, Chicago, New Jersey, Maryland, Houston, Dallas, New York and Virginia

Raqell’s music is deeply rooted in cultural uniqueness centered on Indigenous worship and praise in contemporary African compositions and languages such as Ibibio, Yoruba and Igbo. She is a practical worship leader with over 1000 live ministrations, in and outside Nigeria.

Attesting to her ability she shares that, “For me, the definition of good music is the lyrics, rhythm and production. And what supersedes everything for me is the message in the song.”

With her style of an authentic origin and an artistry like no other, she details her style as being very versatile, dynamic and a deep worshipper. Adding to this, she mentioned that, “I am a deep threshing floor worshipper that believes in the healing of mind, body and soul through music.”

Minister Raqell is a vocal powerhouse with two successful albums, OXYGEN and OXYGEN 2.0. She is set to pour out her heart in deep worship and reverence in a new music production with the Healing Room Worship.