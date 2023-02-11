Gospel artist Meju celebrates birthday in style

It was glitz and glamour as Nigerian American gospel artist, Helen Meju celebrated her birthday with a lavish party.

The event which was held at Divine Providence Church in Michigan, United States of America had over 400 guests in attendance, who travelled from across the world to celebrate the flamboyant gospel music artist.

Sources close to the celebrant said, the event will remain indelible in the minds of all who attended it as guests were treated to an evening to remember.

Known for her exceptional dancing steps and laced with her boisterous laughter, the “Bunie ya” crooner, used the opportunity to thank God for preserving her life all these years.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the almighty God for haven led me this far in life. It’s a miracle that i am alive today.

I also thank you my friends and family who abandoned all you’re to do and joined me here to celebrate me. I pray the good Lord to grant you journey mercies as you return to your respective homes.

Helen Meju known amongst her friends and Associates as Ugoeze n’ ofesi; a traditional title conferred on her by her community for her contribution towards the development of the community is a Nigerian American gospel artist with over 10 different gospel tracks to her name.

Known amongst her fans both online and offline for her philanthropic activities, which she has used to touch and empower lives of people.

Helen Meju is among the most rated gospel artist in the Nigerian and American gospel music world.

Among her recent tracks includes

Ada Jehovah

Bunie ya

Chi mara mma amongst others.