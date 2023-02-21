Gospel Artist Kay Wonder drops Oke Nla Nla (Great Mountains)

By Olayinka Latona

Nigerian gospel music minstrel, recording artiste, songwriter, and Energetic Praiser Kayode Solomon Eludiwura is popularly known as Kay Wonder unveils the official music video to his widely accepted single titled Oke Nla Nla (Great Mountains).

The video drop under AllBaze Music Label gives expression of God’s exceeding power,the song remind us of the supremacy of our God, Great mountains Small mountains, and Powerful storms can’t stand before our God

Kay wonder is an award-winning Nigerian Gospel artist with years of experience. He started singing at a tender age and he fast became Nigeria’s most sought-after source for good quality gospel songs. Minister Kay Wonder is known not to just create lyrics from his own understanding. Rather, he seeks a Koinonia (fellowship) with God his maker. He has gained so much popularity by leading his followers and listeners into the throne room of Grace.

According to Kay Wonder,

Christians all around the world have testified of the impact that Oke Nla Nla has in their worship adding that the song carries a different atmosphere of intense worship.

In his words: “Oke Nla Nla should be playing on your stereo each time you worship. It is the next big worship movement of our time. Oke Nla Nla is out for download across all platforms”