Gisthouse Icon: We’ll celebrate Kate Henshaw for a month – Bayo Babatunde

Mr. Bayo Babatunde, the Operations Manager of Gisthouse, the first Afrocentric multimedia conversation platform has revealed that Kate Henshaw, the application’s icon for February 2003 would be celebrated throughout the month.

Babatunde, stated this while speaking during a recent press conference held at the head office of Gisthouse in Nebraska, Omaha, USA.

Speaking during the unveiling of the Gisthouse Icon for February 2023, Babatunde said “Gisthouse Platform will be honuoring Henshaw as our platform’s icon throughout February 2023 and beyond in various ways ranging from conversations about her career to honouring her on all our social media platforms.

“The Gisthouse platform will also dedicate different special rooms to celebrating her and her body of work and also host her to a special conversation on the Gisthouse platform.

“The entire Gisthouse family congratulates Henshaw and calls on all lovers of Afrocentric achievements to join them in congratulating and celebrating her this month, for her amazing contributions in uplifting the Black African identity and talents globally through her body of work in the movie industry, and for elevating the level of discussions and participation in social issues in Nigeria.”

Babatunde also noted that Friday, February 24, will be dedicated to Henshaw as all users of the application worldwide would celebrate the actress.

He added that Henshaw was selected as Gisthouse Icon for February 2003, due to her contributions to Nollywood and socio-political issues in Nigeria.





According to him, she emerged as the icon of the only platform that rewards users for having great conversations after a rigorous selection exercise by Gisthouse users and management while considering some of the most outstanding black Africans in all works of life.

The Gisthouse platform is founded by Dr Ope Banwo, who doubles as the Gistmaster of the audiovisual application notable for providing a safe and rewarding environment for people of all colors to host different audio and video rooms on any topic, and provides advanced features for rewarding conversations on everything including Business, Politics, Religion; Personal Development, Self-development, Dating; Business Meetings; Networking, Friends and Family meetings.

Gisthouse, a next-level audiovisual conversation platform has successfully merged the best of audio applications like Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces, Spotify, Green Room, and Zoom into an integrated platform for people and businesses from all walks of life

It is available for free download on all app stores.

On Gisthouse, both new and old users are rewarded with gistcoin cryptocurrency which also acts as the platform means of exchange, gamification, and interaction.