Gen polls: APC Professionals council launches ‘Operation deliver’ your polling unit

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The leadership of All Progressive Congress, APC, Professionals Council has launched what it called “Operation deliver-your-polling unit, ahead of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly as well as the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections.

The council, therefore, urged members to ensure that they secure victory for APC, particularly its Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at their various polling units across the country.

Tinubu is expected to test his popularity with the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi and Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP at the poll.

Speaking at the flag off of National “House- to- House campaigns” in Lagos, the National Director General of APC Professionals Council, Seyi Bamigbade, explained that the move was part of measures to secure victory for APC candidates in the forthcoming polls.

Bamigbade, therefore, tasked the state and local government coordinators of the council to take the message to their wards and villages and ensure that APC secures victory at the polling units which according to him will guarantee victory at national level for Tinubu.

He said, “The upcoming election is about our future as youths of this country. Go out there and take the message of renewed hope to your friends, family and neighbours, tell them what His Excellency Bola Tinubu represents in efforts to make life more livable for them.

“It is an election that will once again put our nation on the path of prosperity and growth. Ensure you vote peacefully for our candidates across the board and protect your votes.

“Make sure you are not shortchanged and that no one subverts the will of the people. We are on a path for a great history and collectively we must be vigilant to be part of this great future.”

Responding on behalf of the state coordinators, the Borno State Coordinator of the group, Dr. Abdilkarim Gidado thanked the national leadership of the council for the initiative which he said “is timely.”

He assured that the local government coordinators under him will be duly mobilized to ensure that the message trickles down to the wards and polling units with assurance of victory couple with the nationwide support for Bola Tinubu since his emergence as the APC presidential candidate last year.