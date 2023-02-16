Gbajabiamila greets Osinbajo’s mother at 90

Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has rejoiced with the mother of the Vice President, Mama Olubisi, on her 90th birthday.

Gbajabiamila said Mama Olubisi has been a blessing to the Osinbajo family, her community and the nation as a whole.

Gbajabiamila noted that it was the good training and discipline Mama Osinbajo inculcated in the Vice President and his siblings that made them what they are today.

He said marking the age of 90 in good health is indeed a blessing and prayed for good health as well as protection from the Almighty God.

“I celebrate Mama Olubisi at 90. She remains a role model to many Nigerians. As the matriarch of the Osinbajo family, she is a unifier.

“I congratulate Mama and her children, especially the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on this rare feat of marking the age of 90 on this mother earth,” Gbajabiamila said.