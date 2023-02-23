Gbajabiamila fetes constituents with 161 cars, 555 laptops, 502 industrial machines

By Dapo Akinrefon

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, empowered his constituents in the Surulere Federal Constituency of Lagos State with cars, cash and laptops, among others.

Speaking at the empowerment outreach, the Speaker said the exercise has been on for 20 years adding that it was aimed at providing dividends of democracy to the people.

His words: “This empowerment programme has been successful in many areas. We have tried to ensure that we touch every sector in Surulere, whether it is education, health, business or security, we have impacted lives.

“In education, we have provided over 5000 laptops and ICT gadgets to students and teachers in all 23 secondary schools in Surulere. We have also provided education grants to 1000 students from Surulere in federal and state universities.

“On the economic front, over 15,000 traders, artisans and small businesses in Surulere have been empowered in many ways. So far, over 145 vehicles including fully equipped ambulances, security vehicles and gadgets and e-hailing cars were distributed.

“Today, more of these will be given out and many more of you will be beneficiaries. Today, we are giving out 161 cars and buses for transportation empowerment to boost the income earnings our constituency. As you know the Uber business has become a trend through which many people are generating income.

“We will also be giving out business support to our businessmen and women to help stimulate business sector of the economy in Surulere. Security patrol vehicles will be giving today for the protection of lives and properties in Surulere.

“Today, we will also be giving out 555 laptops for students and teachers, 502 industrial machines for artisans and we will be giving out N200 million to 2500 traders, market women, artisans and other businesses.

“Our desire and commitment is to ensure that Suluere is a shining example in Nigeria a d we are getting there. As I speak with you today, over 200 roads have been reconstructed in Surulere, eight mini stadiums have been constructed, hospitals have been constructed and ambulances and medical equipment have been provided, ICT centres have been constructed in our public secondary schools and over 8000 solar street lights have been provided.”

While commending his constituents for the support and confidence in returning him to the National Assembly to represent them, he said: “Although the programme says outreach empowerment, it is beyond that and I’m here to say thank you for your support, thank you for your prayers and thank you for standing with me.”