Home » News » Gbajabiamila congratulates Ajaero on emergence as NLC president
News

February 9, 2023

Gbajabiamila congratulates Ajaero on emergence as NLC president

Speaker of House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja 

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Mr. Joe Ajaero on his emergence as the new president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Speaker Gbajabiamila also congratulated other members of the national executive committee of the NLC.

Related News

In a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said he believed Mr. Ajaero would bring his experience to bear in his new position as the president of the NLC.

Gbajabiamila wished Ajaero a successful tenure, urging the new NLC president to be innovative in his leadership.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.

Comments are closed.