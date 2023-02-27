Ganduje’s son loses in Kano

Governor Ganduje

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Abba Ganduje, son of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has lost his bid to unseat the incumbent House of Representatives member representing Tofa, Dawakin-Tofa and Rimingado Federal Constituency, Abdulkadir Tijjani Jobe in the Saturday’s election.

Jobe of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP polled 52,457 votes against Abba, All Progressive Congress candidate who scored 44,809.

Prof. Saminu Yahaya announced the results in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area at INEC office on Sunday.

However, Jobe is returning back to the green chamber for the fifth time.

Recall that Jobe, a former member of the APC dumped the party for NNPP after clash with Ganduje over the party’s ticket handed to Ganduje’s son, Abba.