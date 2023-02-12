Ganduje shuts supermarket for rejecting old naira notes

By Bashir Bello

Kano State government, has on Sunday shut down a popular supermarket, Wellcare Alliance Limited, situated along Hadejia road for rejecting old naira notes.

The Acting Chairman, Consumer Protection Council, Baffa Babba DanAgundi said it shut down the supermarket following order by the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

According to DanAgundi, “The Governor gave order that any shop found rejecting the old note should be shut down in the state.

“The order is line with the Supreme Court order that halted ban on use of old note, so they violated that court old.

“We have written to them on their offence and we are awaiting their response before the next line of action,” DanAgundi said.

In a swift reaction, the management of the supermarket have tendered an apology to the state government to seek immediate reopening of the supermarket.

Recall that the Kano state government was among states that sued the Federal Government over the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.