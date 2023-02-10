Ganduje, Akeredolu drag Buhari, CBN to court over cash scarcity

Governors Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo have dragged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to court over the issue of naira scarcity in the country.

The Ondo and Kano State Governments have respectively filed suits before the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Abuja against the Federal Government in response to the directive issued through the CBN, which has limited daily cash withdrawals from banks.

Ondo State Government is seeking a Supreme Court order to stop the implementation of the directive issued by the Federal Government through the CBN on the limitation of daily cash withdrawals from banks.

The development has adversely affected economic and commercial activities in the states and across the country.

The Kano state government, however, is praying a mandatory order seeking a reversal of the Federal Government policy to recall the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes from circulation due to the policy affecting the economic well-being of over 20 million Kano citizens.

The applicant is also seeking for mandatory order, compelling the Federal Government to reverse the naira redesign policy for alleged failure to comply with the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Ganduje and Akeredolu are of the same party as the president, All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recall the Supreme Court had earlier given an interim order to the CBN not to end the use of old naira notes on February 10, 2023, in an ex-parte application by the three applicant states including Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara.