G5 govs not supporting APC, Tinubu – Ex-gov Jang

A former Governor of Plateau state and member of the Integrity Group, Jonah Jang said the G-5, aggrieved governors of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP are not supporting the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Jand also knocked the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong, over claims that the Nyesom Wike-led G-5 governors were supporting Tinubu.

Jang, in his reaction to the claim on Sunday, stated that Nigerians no longer took anything coming from Lalong seriously.

The statement, which was signed by his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba, said, “Obvious sign that Lalong is daydreaming is him thinking that the G5 PDP governors and allies including former Governor Jang are supporting Tinubu.

“They have repeatedly said that they do not have personal problems with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, but with the process that brought him up.

“Yes, the integrity group has disagreements with the PDP and their withdrawal of support for Atiku’s campaign does not in any way suggest that they support the APC candidate. Only Lalong and his fellow dreamers think so.”

Recall that the aggrieved PDP governors, Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo), have been at war with the PDP leadership over the zoning of the party’s presidency and chairmanship.