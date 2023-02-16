G-5: Too late to reconcile with PDP National -Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike says it is too late to achieve reconciliation between the G-5 governors and the Dr Iyorcha Ayu led national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike drew the conclusion a day after his declarative endorsement of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the figure with the character and courage Nigerians require ahead the presidential elections.

The governor in media remarks in Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Thursday, said even before Enugu governor hosted the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, “We (G-5) knew about it. We cannot tell you the approach. Forget about what people are saying, the 25th is here. Everybody will see it.

“It’s over. We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now. They believe that they have won election, so they don’t need us. I am not ready to sit down again with anybody.”

He said PDP leaders in Rivers State have already taken a position on whom the State will vote for and that decision has been communicated to party stalwarts and supporters ahead of next week election.

On President Muhammadu Buhari’s position on naira currency, the Rivers governor said his insistence that the old N500 and N1000 note cease to be a legal tender amounts to interference with pending lawsuit in the Supreme Court.

He held that the president’s directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reintroduce only the old N200 note into the economy is an affront on the Supreme Court.

“As far as I am concerned, this is a complete interference, which is not good for our democracy”, he stressed.

Insisting that the interim order issued by the Supreme Court subsists and must be respected by the federal government to the letter, Wike added that, “Until that is done there is nothing anybody can do about it.

“The issue of N200 naira in circulation is neither here nor there. If they had pulled out of court then the president could come in. Having not pulled out of court and the interim order still subsist, we should obey it to the letter.

“So, we must consider issue of timing. Some people may say it is good to help fight corruption. I don’t believe so. As far as I am concerned, I believe that this policy is targeted at some people. I may not wrong.”