G-5: Too late to reconcile with PDP leadership —Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said it was too late to achieve reconciliation between the G-5 governors and the Dr Iyorcha Ayu-led national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The governor, who made the remarks in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, said even before the Enugu governor hosted the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, “We (G-5) knew about it. We cannot tell you the approach. Forget about what people are saying, February 25 is here. Everybody will see it.

“It’s over. We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now. They believe that they have won the election, so they don’t need us. I am not ready to sit down again with anybody.”

He said PDP leaders in Rivers State have already taken a position on whom the state would vote for and that decision had been communicated to party stalwarts and supporters ahead of next week’s election.

On new naira notes

On President Muhammadu Buhari’s position on naira currency, Wike said his insistence that the old N500 and N1000 notes cease to be legal tender amounts to interference with a pending suit in the Supreme Court.

He held that the president’s directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to reintroduce only the old N200 note into the economy was an affront to the Supreme Court.

“As far as I am concerned, this is a complete interference, which is not good for our democracy,” he stressed.

Insisting that the interim order issued by the Supreme Court subsists and must be respected by the Federal Government to the letter, Wike said: “Until that is done, there is nothing anybody can do about it.

“The issue of N200 in circulation is neither here nor there. If they had pulled out of court, then the president could come in. Having not pulled out of court and the interim order still subsists, we should obey it to the letter.

“So, we must consider the issue of timing. Some people may say it is good to help fight corruption, but I don’t believe so. As far as I am concerned, I believe that this policy is targeted at some people.”