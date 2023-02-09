Funke Akindele’s mum died when most needed – Lagos PDP

.

The Lagos State PDP Women Leader, Alhaja Idowu Akinsanya, has commiserated with the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Ms Funke Akindele, on the demise of her mother, Dr R. B. Adebanjo-Akindele.

Akinsanya in a statement said the death of the mother of the veteran Nollywood actress came as a rude shock to the women’s wing at the party.

According to her, the death of Akindele’s mother came when she was most needed in the build-up to the elections.

“We lost her at this period that all the women in Lagos needed her most,” Akinsanya said.

She, however, said that Funke Akindele’s mother’s death would not discourage the campaign toward ensuring victory for the party.

Akinsanya said that women in the party would move closer to Akindele and support her vision to give back to the women in society and the less privileged when emerged as the deputy governor.

She said that the party’s governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (JANDOR) and Akindele had been working hard to make sure PDP wins the election.

“Lagos women will stand firm and throw their weight behind Jandor and Funke Akindele during this crucial period.

“This will not weaken their effort or deter them from the dream ahead, but rather will make them stronger and more focused,” she said.

She prayed that God would grant Akindele the fortitude to bear the loss, urging all PDP members to keep praying for the party’s deputy governorship candidate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adebanjo-Akindele’s death was announced on Tuesday evening by Funke’s sister, Olubunmi Akindele, on her Instagram page on behalf of the families of Adebanjo and Akindele.