By Ada Osadebe
Afrobeats star, Wizkid has been nominated for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
The nominees for this year’s prize were announced by the organizers on Tuesday.
The Grammy award winner was a nominee in the category of “Favorite Global Music Star.”
The South African comedian and TV broadcaster Trevor Noah was also a nominee in the category of “Favorite African Star.”
Nigerian child stars Olianna and Olivia are competing in the category for “Favorite African Kidfluencers.”
This year’s edition of the award is scheduled to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 8.
Below is full list of the nominees:
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Bad Bunny (Latin America)
BLACKPINK (Asia)
Harry Styles (UK)
Rosalía (Europe)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Wizkid (Africa)
FAVOURITE AFRICAN KIDFLUENCERS
Alakhe Mdoda
Lethukuthula Bhengu
Rethabile Mokgatla
Olianna and Olivia
Siba Bogopa
DJ Arch JNR
FAVORITE AFRICAN STAR
Trevor Noah
Banyana Banyana
Scorpion Kings
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson, Black-ish)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan-Kenobi)
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson, Stranger Things)
Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Adam
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hocus Pocus 2
Jurassic World Dominion
Monster High The Movie
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Top Gun: Maverick
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)
Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Dominion)
Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)
Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 2)
Ryan Reynolds (Big Adam, The Adam Project)
Tom Cruise (Capt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, Top Gun: Maverick)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
Letitia Wright (Shuri, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)
Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)
Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson, Hocus Pocus 2)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
DC League of Super-Pets
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
Lightyear
Minions: The Rise of Gru
The Bad Guys
Turning Red
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)
Andy Samberg (Dale, Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers)
Andy Samberg (Jonathan, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear)
Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)
Kevin Hart (Ace, DC League of Super-Pets)
Steve Carell (Gru, Minions: The Rise of Gru)
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)
Awkwafina (Tarantula, The Bad Guys)
Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, Lightyear)
Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)
Sandra Oh (Ming, Turning Red)
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom, Minions: The Rise of Gru)
MUSIC:
Ninja
Ryan’s World
SeanDoesMagic
Unspeakable
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio
Gracie’s Corner
Kids Diana Show
Miranda Sings
FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY
FGTeeV
Ninja Kidz TV
Ohana Adventure Family
The Bucket List Family
The Royalty Family
The Williams Family
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Candace Parker
Chloe Kim
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Venus Williams
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady
FAVORITE CELEBRITY PET
Dexter Lipa Hadid
Dodger Evans
Gino Chopra Jonas
Olivia Benson Swift
Piggy Lou Bieber
Toulouse Grande
FAVORITE BOOK
Cat Kid Comic Club Book Series
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book Series
Five Nights at Freddy’s Book Series
Harry Potter Book Series
The Adventures of Captain Underpants Books Series
The Bad Guys Book Series
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Adopt Me!
Brookhaven
Just Dance 2023
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Minecraft
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet