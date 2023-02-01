Wizkid

By Ada Osadebe

Afrobeats star, Wizkid has been nominated for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The nominees for this year’s prize were announced by the organizers on Tuesday.

The Grammy award winner was a nominee in the category of “Favorite Global Music Star.”

The South African comedian and TV broadcaster Trevor Noah was also a nominee in the category of “Favorite African Star.”

Nigerian child stars Olianna and Olivia are competing in the category for “Favorite African Kidfluencers.”

This year’s edition of the award is scheduled to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 8.

Below is full list of the nominees:

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Bad Bunny (Latin America)

BLACKPINK (Asia)

Harry Styles (UK)

Rosalía (Europe)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Wizkid (Africa)

FAVOURITE AFRICAN KIDFLUENCERS

Alakhe Mdoda

Lethukuthula Bhengu

Rethabile Mokgatla

Olianna and Olivia

Siba Bogopa

DJ Arch JNR

FAVORITE AFRICAN STAR

Trevor Noah

Banyana Banyana

Scorpion Kings

