Fuel Scarcity: IPMAN urges FG to reopen Enugu depot

By Chinedu Adonu

As scarcity and hike in the price of fuel continue in South East, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Enugu State branch has called on the Federal Government to urgently restore the state Depot that has been lying comatose for over 25 years now.

The IPMAN chairman, Chief Chinedu Anyaso, made the call in Enugu during a press briefing organised by the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Enugu State chapter on the challenges Nigerians face over the scarcity of the newly redesigned Naira notes, as well as, the galloping petroleum products prices.

Anyaso represented by the Secretary, Iloafor Nnaemeka, lamented that because of the closure of Enugu Depot, it has been a Herculean task for IPMAN members lifting fuel for the South East Zone as they either get supplies from Port Harcourt, Warri or Lagos at very high cost and risks.

According to him, if the Depot resumes operation, supplies would flow and they would be able to sell at government regulated pump price.

He absolved IPMAN from the fuel scarcity and the hike in price, saying that the cause is man-made.

“The problem is man made. We have a Depot in Enugu and for twenty-five years, government has not done anything about it,” he said lamenting that the Federal Government would not even support the modular refinery so that the products would be available and affordable.

“The Federal Government has refused to support the modular refinery to have enough supply. Nobody derives joy in the suffering and hardship of the people. Our trucks suffer in transit which often entails trucks falling or catching fire,” he cries out urging the FG to do something to reduce the suffering of Nigerians.

The chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the NYCN, Comrade Atigwe Henry, while addressing the media, expressed concern over the biting difficulties created by the lack of cash for citizens to carry out their daily transactions as well as the high price of petroleum products.

Speaking on the street protests nationwide being embarked upon by angry youths over the ungodly suffering, Atigwe said, “However, for us , the youth of Enugu State, we cannot afford to do a street protest due to the current security challenges in Enugu State, Southeast and Nigeria at large, for we do not want hoodlums to highjack the process and start destroying people’s property just like what happened during the #ENDSARS”.

He called on the federal government and banks in the state to make haste to ensure that citizens have access to their monies to enable them carry out their daily transactions.

“We are doing media protest to warn that the government should not take us for granted”, he said.

The leader, who called on the youths of the state to remain peaceful and shun any temptation that might push them to street protest, used the opportunity to call on the security operatives in the state to be on the guard and watch out for those who might use the period to cause trouble in the state in disguise of the protest.

The NYCN boss explained that they embarked on the media protest instead of the street protests to eschew a possible uprising that could follow and called on IPMAN members to comply with the government approved pump price.

To also eschew a possible break down of law and order in Enugu State, Atigwe called on bank managers to sit up.

“We further call on all the Bank managers of all Bank branches in Enugu State to work hard in hand with the CBN to ensure that all ATM Machines in their Banks are functioning and also that they have improved Internet Network for the Banking services to ease the pain and suffering of the masses,” he beckoned.