Fuel Price Hike: Delta Govt cautions filling stations

The Delta State Petroleum Products Monitoring Committee has cautioned fuel dealers in the state against exploiting citizens by selling at arbitrary prices.

Chairman of the Taskforce and State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emman Amgbaduba, gave the warning on Wednesday in a statement in Asaba.



He said that selling at unapproved prices was prohibited and warned that the Taskforce would swoop on such filling stations soon.



Amgbaduba said that the State Government was concerned about the hardship caused by fuel and naira scarcity and how it was affecting the livelihood of the people across the state and warned that erring filling stations would be compelled to sell at approved prices or risk being shut down.



He urged the petrol marketers to comply fully with the cashless policy by deploying Point of Sale (POS) machines to enable customers buy with ease instead of demanding for cash which was not available.