Fuel/Naira scarcity: Ogun begins distribution of 400,000 food items to vulnerable residents

Governor Dapo Abiodun Source: @dabiodunMFR

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

As part of efforts to cushion the effect of the newly redesigned Naira notes and fuel scarcity that is currently rocking the country, the Ogun State government said, it has provided palliatives to the poor and vulnerable citizens across the length and breadth of the state.

The State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who disclosed this on Friday in a State broadcast on the issues of fuel and cash crunch, said distribution of the first phase of 400,000 food items would begin this weekend through the State Social Investment Officers in each local government areas to the communities.

The governor expresses the belief that the social intervention programme would provide the needed succour to the people of the state, especially in the face of the cash crunch and fuel scarcity.

Abiodun while apologizing to the people of the state for the inadvertent hardship and inconveniences the naira swap policy has caused them, appealed to security agencies to handle the situation with more professionalism and deeper maturity.

He said, “We will be distributing the first phase of 400,000 food items through our social investment officers in each LGA to the communities starting from this weekend.

“We hope this social intervention provides some succour to our people. Again, we apologize for the inadvertent hardship and inconveniences this policy has caused all of us.

“Just as we are tackling the naira supply challenge, your government is equally working round the clock to facilitate the adequate supply of petroleum products to designated filling stations. The result will be seen in the next few days”.

“Violence can never resolve these issues. We must all join hands to solve these problems. Attacking the banks or any public facility will never do us any good. We should not allow unscrupulous elements to take advantage of these challenging times. This is a phase, and we shall surely overcome it”.

“Let me also appeal to our security agencies to handle this situation with more professionalism and deeper maturity.

“Indeed, these are trying times for all of us. I appeal to all of us to exercise patience because the much desired relief is around the corner. Let us give peace a chance,” he said.

Governor Abiodun who also reiterated that violence can never resolve issues, called on the people of the state to join hands together with the government to solve the lingering problems, adding that attacking banks or any public facility would not do anybody any good.

While urging the people of the state not to allow unscrupulous elements to take advantage of the challenging times, he noted that the period was a phase which would be defeated.

He disclosed that his administration was working hard to tackle the naira supply challenge, equally said that administration was working around the clock to facilitate the adequate supply of petroleum products to designated filling stations across the state, saying that the result will be seen in the next few days.

Abiodun further said that the Central Bank has assured of adequate supply of money to the money deposit banks in the days ahead, noting that he expected the banks to promptly disburse the money as directed and not divert the money for any other reason.

While warning that his administration would treat any erring banks and bankers as economic saboteurs and will not hesitate to wield the big stick on them, the governor appealed to Royal Fathers, Civil Society Organisations, Youth Organisations, Students’ Bodies, the Organised Labour and Religious Leaders, to help sensitize the people on the need to embrace peace and dialogue in resolving the issues on ground.

“While the CBN has assured that there will be adequate money supply to the money deposit banks in the days ahead, we expect the banks to promptly disburse the money as directed and not to divert or withhold the same for whatever reasons. The government will treat any erring banks and bankers as economic saboteurs and will not hesitate to wield the big stick,” he said.

The governor, however, introduced the new Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba to the people of the state, disclosing that the CP can be reached on a telephone number 07025000383, whenever the need arises.