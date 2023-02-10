Fuel, naira scarcity: No Nigerian should campaign for APC — Bode George

.

•Accuses Atiku, Ayu of conspiracy

•As the ex-Communications Minister wants urgent action taken

By Dapo Akinrefon & Dickson Omobola, LAGOS

FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olabode George, yesterday, accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of throwing Nigeria into a state of formlessness, urging Nigerians not to campaign for the APC.

George, however, tackled the PDP leadership and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of a “conspiracy of silence” over the fuel and naira scarcity.

The PDP leader, who addressed newsmen at his Lugard office, in Lagos, said: “Without mincing words or trying to raise an alarm, the global golden rule called ‘order’ – a legal and constitutional process of conformity with law or decorum – seems to have taken a flight from Nigeria’s political, economic and social lives.

“Due to this anomaly, which is a deviation from regulation or what is regarded as normal, there seems to be a graveyard silence, while Nigeria is bedevilled on all fronts.

“Something strange or unusual happens in the polity every day, leading to the socio-economic turmoil permeating our entire landscape.

“It is grieving to see Nigeria slowly sliding into a state of perpetual hopelessness.

“In all honesty, I cannot decipher the logic of quietness against the cliff edge which the APC government has plunged the Nigerian state into, where there seem to be no opposing views, calling the ruling government to stop and rethink.

“Our parties, the PDP, and others, such as the Labour Party, SDP, and NNPP, seem to have concurred with the present shenanigan.

“I wonder, what hate, what evil, what madness will propel anyone of sane mind to plunge Nigeria into the present state of hopelessness, annihilation and abject suffering of the citizenry.

“At the same time, I see it as absolute lunacy for anybody to campaign for APC or to contest on the platform of APC, due to the state of formlessness the ruling party has thrown Nigeria into.

“Where is the Presidential candidate of our party, the PDP, Atiku Abubakar? Where is Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman? How come the voice of the DG, Campaign Council of the PDP has drowned in perpetual silence against the atrocities of the APC government with the presidential election just a few days away?

“Why have they allowed their voices to be drowned in conspiratorial silence?

“Where are the opposition political parties? What does the graveyard silence portend for Nigerians? It seems to mean that Nigerians’ right to good has been consigned to the dustbin by the political class.

“The centre appears overwhelmed, stunned, halted, stalled, puzzled about grappling with the Nigerian challenges.

“I believe the various state actors can do better.

“Managers of our economy should not take Nigerians for granted by churning out retrogressive economic policies.

“We should rather strive to review our focus and our ultimate horizon. Nigeria must withdraw from the destructive brink.”

Ex-Communications Minister wants urgent action taken

Meanwhile, a former Minister of Communications, Maj. Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), has urged security operatives to arrest bankers and petroleum marketers hoarding the Naira and petroleum, saying there was no reason for it to cause hardship among Nigerians.

Olanrewaju, in a statement, said: “This time, Lagosians must shine their eyes. The 2023 elections will determine our identity, rights and future. Every genuine IBILE (Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, LAGOS and Epe) citizen must be ready to challenge the present status quo and liberate themselves from a one-man dictatorship.

“This is a good monetary policy, but it is being handled for personal gains along the distribution chain to the consumers. Nigerians like inflicting pain and injuries on fellow citizens. This is not a matter of leadership at the top, but it is down to the grassroots.

“We (Nigerian citizens) need to assist the government in succeeding at this time. If you don’t have fuel and low-value currency, it’s the poor people who will suffer in the supply and demand chain.”