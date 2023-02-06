Fuel, Naira scarcity: Heavy security presence at UI to quell protest by angry Nigerians

.

By Adeola Badru

Protesters, on Monday morning, again took to streets, which included the gate of the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, to express their dissatisfaction over the lingering scarcity of fuel and the new Naira notes.

The protesters blocked the institution’s gate, thereby preventing vehicular movement and other activities.

In an interview with Vanguard, a student who craved to be anonymous, said soldiers and Operation Burst officers had been stationed to prevent the protest.

Recall that scores of customers of banks, took to major streets in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, last week, to protest the scarcity of new naira notes, which has been a subject of discussion across major towns and cities in Nigeria.

Many residents of the city have continued to groan over the paucity of money across many banks and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) stands. Even the Point of Sales (PoS) operators finds it difficult to access money.

