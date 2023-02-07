Friends hold day of tributes for Obiozor Wednesday

By Clifford Ndujihe

FRIENDS of late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor will hold a day of tributes for him tomorrow (Wednesday).

According to Chief Goddy Uwazurike, a member of the legal team of Ohanaeze, the event will take place at the Nigeria Institute for International Affairs, NIIA, Lagos.

Titled: “Ceremony of Tributes for Professor George Obiozor,” Uwazurike said: “Friends of Professor George Obiozo, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, who died in December 2022, will gather at the Nigeria Institute for International Affairs, Lagos to eulogize him on his times.

“Professor Obiozor was an erudite scholar, Director General of the NIIA and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States and the State of Israel, with concurrent accreditation to Cyprus. He always motivated the younger ones for which we must honour him.”