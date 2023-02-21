Four killed after disbandment of Ebubeagu — Umahi

By Peter Okutu



Abakaliki—Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has stated that four persons have so far lost their lives barely some days after the disbandment of Ebubeagu security outfit by the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki.



The Governor stated this while briefing Newsmen shortly after a marathon meeting with security chiefs at the Muhammadu Buhari Lounge of the Ebonyi International Airport in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.



Umahi who stated that desperation on the part of politicians was the reason behind some of the attacks and violence recorded in the state, called on security operatives, including men of the vigilante groups not to infringe on the rights of any Ebonyi resident.





He stated that the establishment of two vigilante groups will further aid the policing of the state, especially during this period of elections.





According to him: “I had a marathon meeting with security chiefs. There’s no way a governor will accept violence in a state. Desperation is the problem. I’m not into a struggle with anybody.

“Desperation is what is leading to the attacks and counter-attacks in the state. Some vigilante members are in custody. Four people have been killed after the ban on Ebubeagu.





“If you come to Ebonyi State, it’s not everybody that loves me. 99.9 loves me and the other fraction that hates me maybe because I’m not meeting up with their needs. Our job is to instill confidence in others. Do not compare Ebonyi with any other state.





“We are not owing nobody pension in Ebonyi State. We have paid N3 billion for gratuity. There are people earning salaries but they are not civil servants. I set up a Committee through the Deputy Governor. So we are committed to paying the gratuity to workers of the state.





“I think generally that God is set to do great things in the country. If it is God’s will, He will bring Asiwaju to power. It’s about the people. Blame yourself; you’re the people that propagated the ideology of IPOB. They get into drugs and idolatry. They are seen with live tortoises.





“We are talking to our people. Can they kill everybody, No? The people must rise for the election to hold. If there’s no vigilante in this town, you will be afraid to come out. Two new vigilante groups have been established.





“There’s no Ebubeagu in Ebonyi. Even if we appeal, I will not reconstitute them. If an Igbo man becomes President, he cannot develop Ebonyi State. We have served enough and it is time for others to serve us.”

Umahi parades 2 new security outfits



Meantime, a victim of the operation of the recently disbanded South East Security outfit code-named Ebubeagu and former Commissioner for Information, Ebonyi State, Abia Onyike, yesterday, berated Governor David Umahi for establishing two new security outfits, despite the disbandment of Ebubeagu by the Federal High Court in Abakaliki.





Onyike, who described the formation of the new security outfits as a violation of Court orders, opined that “one would have expected Gov Umahi to apologize to the traumatized families whose loved ones were killed, maimed, illegally detained, brutalized, abducted, kidnapped and subjected to several forms of inhuman treatment”





It will be recalled that an excerpt from the judgment of the Federal High Court gave an “Order of Perpetual Injunction Restraining him, his Government and their agents or privies from recognizing, parading or continuing to recognize or parade any person or persons as a state or regional security outfit in the guise of any security agency.”





He urged Umahi to refrain from further acts of treasonable felony geared towards overriding the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or the sovereign will of the people, through his misuse of political power.





According to him, “Gov Umahi’s continued parade of his so-called two new security outfits is a violation of the above orders of the Court and therefore amounts to CONTEMPT OF COURT.

“I wish to draw the attention of the public to Gov David Umahi’s renewed antics regarding the recent Judgment of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, which disbanded his killer squad, EbubeAgu.





“Gov. Umahi shamelessly organized a Press Conference where he told Ebonyians that he had formed two new security outfits, while still pressing for a stay of execution to enable him to reinvent his dreaded EbubeAgu killer squad.





“Many innocent citizens are still languishing in jail as a result of the excesses of Umahi’s EbubeAgu. Those in jail should be released immediately and unconditionally.

“Now, Governor Umahi should take note that he has no other alternative than to obey the court order which was a declaratory order on the vexed issue of human rights abuses.”