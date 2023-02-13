Forum begs FG to postpone conduct of 2023 population census

.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Islamic Forum of Nigeria has on Sunday appealed to the Federal Government to postpone the conduct of the national population census slated for April on the ground that it coincided with the Muslim fasting, the month of Ramadan.

The Forum’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Salisu Shehu who made the appeal in a statement, said the call for the postponement became imperative because the timing is not favourable for the Muslims.

Prof. Shehu further said the exercise might also deny some personnel especially Muslims who will be deployed far away distance their rights to observe their spiritual duties during the holy month.

According to him, “The exercise as it were is always a very rigorous one involving travels across the entire regions of the Country. The ad-hoc staff as is usually the case can be posted to any part of the country and indeed to very remote places far away from their places of origin. In this regard the Islamic Forum of Nigeria has certain very serious concerns principally over the timing for the conduct of the exercise as explained below:

“Muslims all over the country, both the staff involved and the people to be enumerated will find it difficult to cope with the hardship that may be occasioned by travels in long distances and the actual rigors of the exercise.

“Generally, Muslims, especially those that will travel to remote non-Muslim areas will not even find the convenience and the conducive environment to observe their spiritual duties in Ramadan like Tarawih prayers at nights, the Sahur and Iftar, Tafseer, etc.

“The Islamic Forum of Nigeria with National Headquarters in Kano is very much aware of the fact that the Census is a national imperative, much as it is convinced of its importance in national development plans. The Forum commends the Federal Government of Nigeria for its resolve and commitment to conduct the exercise this year as it has been long overdue.

“The Forum has, however, noticed with serious concern the time scheduled for the conduct of the National Population Census 2023 by the National Population Commission this coming month of March/April 2023. The exercise as per the dates scheduled to hold coincides with the month of Ramadan when all Muslims worldwide will be observing their obligatory fasting.

“In the light of the above observations therefore, the Islamic Forum of Nigeria fervently appeals to the Federal Government of Nigeria to consider the plight of a community/population well above One-Hundred and Twenty Million (120,000,000) and therefore, prevail on the National Population Commission to postpone the exercise to a more conducive and convenient time after Ramadan,” Prof. Shehu however stated.