Former guber aspirant calls for printing of more new Naira notes

An All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain and Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Uba A. Michael has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to print more new naira notes to reduce the suffering Nigerians have experienced recently in a bid to get it.

Uba lamented how he got a share of the unpleasant experience when he visited one of his banks for a transaction and was told there was no money. He said he was amazed at the crowd he saw at the bank of those trying to get the new note.

“Nigerians have had to deal with a lot lately and I can only urge the CBN to make more new notes available so that the queues and destruction we have experienced recently reduces.

“I personally went to one of my banks for a transaction and I couldn’t get the new notes. I had to leave because the crowd there was something else.

“We want a Nigeria that works and I am part of those waiting earnestly for this to happen.

“Nigeria is still predominantly a cash-based economy and making the naira unavailable will bring untold hardship and frustration.”