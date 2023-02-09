‘For a better Nigeria’ — Badagry stakeholders drum support for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

.

Badagry Stakeholders Forum has rolled out drums in support of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all other candidates of the party.

This was demonstrated through a rally titled “Never Happen Before” which kicked off at Badagry roundabout to notable communities like Gbaji, Sème, Apa, Ajido, Imeke, Aradagun, Mowo, and Ibereko where the stakeholders and party supporters trooped out en mass in solidarity.

In attendance were House of Representatives candidate Badagry Federal Constituency, Mr. Sesi Whingan; Lagos State House of Assembly candidate, Badagry Constituency I, Mr. Solomon Bonu; both of whom urged the supporters to cast their votes for APC candidates.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the business stakeholders, Alhaji Sulaiman Momoh, said the rally was to show their total support for the candidates at the coming general elections.

According to him, this will spur them on to do their best. He said, “We, the business stakeholders in Badagry decided to hold the rally to let Nigerians know that we are in support of Asiwaju and other candidates of APC in Lagos.

“We are organising the rally so that people will know that businessmen in Badagry mean well for the betterment of Nigeria, Lagos and Badagry.

“Since 1999, Badagry had been neglected, the government does not believe that we are existing here but today, we are holding this rally to prove that we in Badagry are in full support of Asiwaju, Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates in Lagos and Badagry.

“We tagged the rally as “Never Happen Before” because this is the first time business stakeholders in Badagry will put heads together to organize a rally,” he said.

Also speaking, Alhaji Fatai Shokunbi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farms Embassy and Suites, corroborated the chairman saying the rally was to demonstrate support for the candidates.

Shokunbi, who is also a member of stakeholders, promised to do more to support the candidates.

The Chairman, Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Sème Kweme Branch, Mr Akeem Okanlawon commended people of Badagry for their hospitality.

“We the non-indigene living in Badagry have no caused to regret staying with you for giving us free hands to operate.” he said.

Alhaji Bisiriyu Fanu, former chairman, Association of License Customs Agents, Sème Branch said the rally was to tell the APC government that they are in full support of Asiwaju and others.

“As a clearing agent, the Nigeria borders were closed for some time but since the border was reopened, no activity has been happening here because of government policies.

“The policies could not enable us to patronise this axis, so we are appealing to Asiwaju to look into the matter when he assumes office.

Badagry Stakeholders Forum consists business owners, pressure, youth and ethnic groups across Badagry Federal Constituency.