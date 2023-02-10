Flutterwave welcomes Kenya’s ARA clearance, pledges simplified payments

By Cynthia Alo

Flutterwave has indicated its readiness to expand operations in Kenya at the backdrop of the withdrawal of claims against the company by the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) of Kenya.



This resolves an ongoing challenge which began when the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) obtained an ex parte court order to review the bank accounts of several foreign owned technology firms, including Flutterwave Payments Technology Limited Kenya (Flutterwave Kenya).



The firm said the resolution of the dispute was a welcome development.



In a statement Flutterwave Founder and CEO, Olugbenga Agboola, said, “We are pleased to have this matter resolved so we can resume our work with our strategic partners in Kenya, providing innovative payment solutions to companies and individuals in one of Africa’s largest and most dynamic economies.

“We are looking forward to continuing with our mission to simplify payments for endless possibilities in Kenya. We will continue to be the payment partner of choice for any Kenyan business looking to start locally and grow globally and any foreign firm looking to expand their business in Kenya”.



Also commenting on the development, Cathy Kinyua, Flutterwave’s Regional Expansions and Partnerships Manager, East Africa, stated: “This update should reassure our partners and stakeholders across the continent that we have complied with all regulations and laws in Kenya, as well as all other markets where we operate.”



Flutterwave is a payments technology company founded in 2016 with the mission to simplify transactions to accelerate international commerce and economic growth in Africa. Flutterwave has its headquarters in San Francisco and its main operating base in Lagos, with operations in over 30 African countries.



In a short period, Flutterwave has become a major driver of commerce and economic growth in Africa, serving more than one million businesses and processing more than 400 million transactions worth over $25 billion since inception.