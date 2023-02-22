Fish out bandits saying election ‘ll not hold, Umahi urges Vigilante

Governor David Umahi

… anybody found with guns should be demobilized

…Neither Ebubeagu nor two Vigilante groups will function during election

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki – Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Wednesday, called on the members of the newly formed vigilante groups, the Neighbourhood Watch and Ebonyi State Vigilante Corps to fish out bandits, who have said that election will not take place on 25th February and March 11th, 2023 in the State.

Umahi who stated this during a broadcast to the people of the State at the new Government House, Abakaliki, added that he has instructed the security outfits to deal fairly with all political parties, without bias or discrimination.

He appealed to everybody, including political and non-political actors to be law-abiding and avoid being used to cause crisis before, during and after the elections.

The Governor further called on the Stakeholders of the State, especially those in other political parties to respect the principle of zoning, which is predicated upon justice, fairness and equity by allowing power to rotate across the three Senatorial zones of the State

According to him, respect for zoning would guarantee equity and fairness and give various caliber of persons a sense of belonging in the administration of the State.

He said: “I want to appeal to that everybody should be law-abiding. I urge security agencies to deal decisively with anyone that wants to cause violence. The vigilante groups are encouraged to fish out those bandits that said that there will be election in Ebonyi State and arrest them and hand them over to the police. I have instructed them to deal fairly with all political parties.

“Anybody found with guns must be demobilized. Those attempting to carry ballots boxes must be demobilized. I have done everything to unite Ebonyi people. Ebonyi people love equity so much. As Governor we have to ensure that this issue is handled in the right direction.

‘APC set up a zoning committee which went round the 13 LGAs and interfaced with Stakeholders at all levels as to how positions should be zoned. The Governorship position should start again from the Ebonyi North. So we zoned it down to Izzi LGA.

“Am pleading with all those who are vying to respect the zoning. It is the turn of the Izzi people. This is done to bring peace to our people. The leaders should look at my appeal seriously. I want my leaders to honour this my appeal.

“I have suspended the activities of Ebubeagu. Only the neighborhood watch and Ebonyi State vigilante corps are to function in Ebonyi State. People have been crying about the disbandment of Ebubeagu. Neither Ebubeagu nor the two vigilante groups will operate in the two elections.”