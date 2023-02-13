Firms partner on Exadata Cloud Services

Launched on Friday, February 10th, 2023, 21st Century Technologies says its newly launched oracle [email protected] cloud infrastructure would enable new and existing partners and customers to deploy solutions that offer high performance, increased agility, efficiency, and innovation for their customers while also complying with all data and security laws.

In a bid to further strengthen their stance as one of the top leading innovative tech company in Nigeria , 21st century on Friday , 10th of February , 2023 announce its official partnership with oracle to combine forces towards solving Nigeria’s problem across different industries by launching the oracle [email protected] cloud infrastructure ideal for customers desiring cloud benefits.

In a statement made by the chairman of 21st century technologies , Mr Wale Ajisebutu emphasized that Organizations will be able to locate Oracle Exadata [email protected] directly in their own data centers or receive the technology as a managed service from 21st Century.

In addition, they will be able to simultaneously benefit from the managed service advantages offered by 21st Century technologies. Mr Wale who further elaborated that the Exadata [email protected] is ideal for customers desiring cloud benefits but cannot move their databases to the public cloud due to sovereignty laws, industry regulations, corporate policies, security requirements, network latency, or organizations that find it impractical to move databases away from other tightly coupled on-premises IT infrastructure.

The Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exadata [email protected] would however deliver the world’s most advanced database cloud to customers who require their databases to be located on-premises.

Uzoma Ekwebelem, Country Head, Oracle Cloud Nigeria added that the Oracle Exadata [email protected] would provide all customers with the needed conditions relating to on-site maintenance of data and security standards with the “cloud as you pay” model for organizations that do not want to move their own data to the public cloud environment.

Instead of investing in hardware for peak usage moments, users can use only as much capacity as they need with 21st Century cloud services, and they can increase or decrease this capacity according to their needs during the service period. In this way, companies can access the capacity and Oracle licenses they need while reducing their hardware costs with the “pay-as-you-go”model.

The world has we see it today is rapidly changing with new emerging challenges defined by volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity.

21st Century Technologies Limited, a Digital Infrastructure company has in the last 25 years been investing in key elements that drive innovation, true transformation, and rapid digital adoption by individuals, businesses, and the government. These elements are Technology, Security, People, Data Center, Connectivity, Power, and Payment. Having three Hyperscale Data Centers and 5 Edge Computing Centres in Lagos, Nigeria, combine their capabilities with Data Center operational knowledge, within a critical environment, and robust resilient low-latency connectivity to serve the needs of today and tomorrow. They have built an ecosystem that provides services and solutions to everyone with a proven track record of delivering value to their customers. 21st Century is a sustainable company that keeps Environment Social Governance at the heart of their activities, and is compliant with 14 ISO standards and also SOC II and PCI-DSS.

21st century also recently launched the Digital Experts Academy, dedicated to building a workforce development program that will continue to build a resilient, digitally inclusive future for Africans.

21st Century Technologies identified the partnership with Oracle as strategic in their goal to address technology challenges, empower people, and more importantly, use technology as a resource liberalization mechanism and enabler. As an Oracle Hosting Service Provider, 21st Century becomes the first company to offer Exadata [email protected] in Nigeria. This will enable new and existing partners and customers to deploy solutions that offer high performance, increased agility, efficiency, and innovation for their customers while also complying with all data and security laws.

Oracle Exadata [email protected] is the simplest way to move an

organization’s business-critical Oracle Database workloads to the cloud. It simultaneously runs Oracle Exadata Database Service and the fully managed Oracle Autonomous Database Service inside customers data centers and behind their firewalls to help meet strict data residency and security requirements.

With rich experiences and other partnerships in cloud solutions, 21st Century is poised to create the data infrastructures targeted by Oracle Exadata [email protected] customers, as well as manage end-to-end applications and databases when needed.

21st Century offers Oracle Exadata [email protected] with various possibilities such as scaling at the hardware layer, high-level service quality assurance (SLA in infrastructure and database expertise), hybrid cloud support, resource update, consolidation, migration, and fast operation and end-to-end service. Mr Wale Ajisebutu , chairman 21st century technologies concluded that 21st century technologies is willing and poised to serve all public and private sector customers towards delivering the first oracle Exadata cloud @ customer hosting service provider program in Nigeria.