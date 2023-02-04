Firm sensitises Nigerians on adoption of eNaira, list gains

A leading investment and portfolio management company, Gogetit Investment Ltd has organised a one-day sensitization program on the adoption of the e-Naira in Abuja

The firm, which is keen on helping Entrepreneurs grow as well as providing access to Markets for entrepreneurs in Nigeria carried out the program in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

The convener of the program and managing director of Gogetit Investments Limited Orkuma Hembe, while speaking at the event welcomed participants and stakeholders for coming out in their numbers to attend the event.

He said the introduction of the eNaira reduces access and contact with paper money and is of great advantage to people, especially those in remote areas of the country who are unbanked, where they will have an opportunity to carry out transactions without necessarily having a bank account. The managing director of Gogetit Investments Limited, Orkuma Hembe encouraged all Nigerians to take advantage of the eNaira as means of payment in substitute to the scarce physical naira, especially in this period of a Cashless economy.

Also speaking, the National President of the Agricultural Produce Sellers Association of Nigeria (APSAN), Aloys Akortsaha said its organization will partner with the Gogetit in driving the adoption of the naira and promise to take back the message of the entire adoption to its members at the grassroots level across the country.

Some of the participants who also spoke at the end of the sensitization program expressed satisfaction with the program and applauded the organizers, asking that the exercise be sustained so that all Nigerians will be aware of the benefits of the naira.