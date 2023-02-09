Fire incident: Ikpeazu bans roasting of fish, animals in markets

Following the fire incident of Tuesday, February 8, at line 27 of Ngwa road market which affected two shops and was kindled as a result of a fish roaster’s stove that was left on after the closing of business, the Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed an immediate ban on the roasting of fish and other animals as well as cooking within the major markets in the state.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Commissioner for Trade & Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, said: “While we thank God that the market authorities and other sympathizers were able to deploy available fire-fighting equipment to quickly contain the fire, Governor Ikpeazu has directed the ministry of trade and investment to evaluate the extent of damage to goods at the two affected shops with a view to supporting the concerned traders.

“We wish to encourage all market executives to fully implement the guidelines on fire protection within our markets including ensuring that no flammable material is allowed to be stored within the market as well as effectively distributing fire extinguishers.”