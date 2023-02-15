Fidossi wines bags west Africa’s top award 

Fidossi wines and spirits, a fast-rising fast moving consumer goods company, has emerged as West Africa’s best premium wines and spirit brand. The firm’s growing profile was recognised at the 12th West African Brand Excellence Award which was held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos.

The West African Brand Excellence Awards are organised annually by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN) to recognise businesses’ extraordinary accomplishments in the year under review across the sub-region.



According to IfeomaEmeka, the Deputy Registrar of the management institute, “The West African Brand Excellence Award is aimed at identifying, recognizing and rewarding companies that apply branding culture and branding management policies designed to achieve corporate objectives in both profit and non-profit sectors in West African Countries”.



“Fidossi wines and spirits have demonstrated a sustained commitment to delivering quality, tasty products in its segment. In that regard, its recognition is well deserved. Congratulations, to the business”, she said.



Commenting on the award recognition, Engineer Fidelis Egbochie, the Chief Executive Officer of Fidossi wines and spirits, said, “The West African Brand Excellence Award recognition underlines our growing profile as one of the best premium wines and spirits brands, and a must-have for top occasions and exciting moments that connect friends and families. We continue to earn consumers’ trust based on our ability to cater to their changing tastes.”



“We work with a deep line of partners abroad. Due to the quality of our brand products, we currently rank as the leading wineries in the country. Big thanks to the Institute of Brand Management for recognizing our growing accomplishment in the wines and spirits segment. We won’t rest on our oars. This award will spur us to do more,” he added.



Fidossi lines of wine and spirit brands comprise Fidossi Spumante (red and white), Fidossi Moscato (rose and white), Mood Luminous wines, San-Felice Toscana Premium Vintage wines, Vecchia Romagna Brandy 1820, Amaro Montenegro Bitters, and Select Aperitif amongst others