FG spends over N2.93b monthly on school feeding, N-Power in Abia – Nwogu

By Steve Oko

The Abia State Focal Person on School Feeding and N-Power, Mr Chinenye Nwogu, has disclosed that the Federal Government spends over N2.93 billion monthly on school feeding and N-Power in Abia State alone.

Nwogu who doubles as the National Secretary of State Focal Persons on School Feeding and N-Power disclosed this at a rally to appreciate the Federal Government for the National Social Investment Programme held Tuesday in Umuahia.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative which he said “addresses direct problems facing the poor and vulnerable in society”.

Nwogu said the National Social Investment Programme had brought huge relief to the children of the economically distressed persons and the vulnerable in society who ordinarily would lack concentration in school due to hunger.

” We commend President Buhari for this initiative because he knows that the children of the poor will lack concentration in school because of hunger.”

The State Focal Person also noted that the programme had enhanced the economic well-being of those (local food vendors) involved in the programme.

He said that the Federal Government pays the vendors directly into their accounts to avoid unnecessary bottlenecks.

Nwogu said Abia had remained the number one beneficiary of the programme in the South East despite being an opposition state.

He also commended the President for sustaining the initiative even in a distressed economy.

Nwogu further applauded Abia State Government especially the wife of the Governor, Dr Mrs Ikpeazu for even initiating the school feeding programme long before the Federal Government keyed into it.

He explained that the social investment programme could only be a success in states where the Governor is supportive.

Nwogu who noted that a number of youths had exited the poverty pit through N-Power, said over 3000 vulnerable Abians had benefited from N20,000 grants given to them three times in the state.

In a remark, Abia State Programme Manager of the school feeding programme, Mr Chukwuemeka Ahuruonye, also lauded President Buhari for the initiative, as well as Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for his continued support to the initiative.

He said that Abia had performed creditably in the programme, and commended the food vendors involved in the programme for their dedication.