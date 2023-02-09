FG sets up legal team to review Creative Industries Development Bill

…As Industry projects $15bn contribution to GDP

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government has set up a legal team to look into the Creative Industries Development Bill with a view to addressing all the conflicting areas with existing agencies.

It’s a bill for an Act to establish a creative industry development commission and to provide enabling environment for the creative industry and other related matters.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Wednesday at a MDA consultation session to review the proposed draft of the creative industries Bill (CIDB) in Abuja.

The Minister who was represented by the Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Otumba Runsewe said the legal team will be looking into areas the new bill is in conflict with other existing parastatals.

The Minister, who decried competition among local players in the creative industry, said that the job of the committee became necessary to avert possible duplication of laws.

‘‘If we don’t quickly address what is going on in Nigeria, posterity will judge all of us. A lot of things are being done the wrong way, we just leave it and we think somebody will just come tomorrow to correct some of them. Looking at the document, I believe in most cases, we rush into conclusions, and that is why we have a lot of bits to carry along.

The Director, Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze said he believed strongly in the potential of the creative industry to become a leading contributor to not just the GDP but to create jobs.

Earlier, the head of legal team, Creative Industries Development Bill, Davidson Oturu said the intension of the bill was not to regulate the creative industry but to enable the ecosystem, so that what they are doing in silos, the commission can make the available resources trickle down to all creative.