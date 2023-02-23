FG rehab: Lagos govt diverts traffic on Marine Bridge for three months

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has released the traffic diversion plan for the Apapa bound lane on the ongoing emergency repair works of the Marine Bridge from Sunday February 26, to Sunday May 28, 2023.

Commissioner for Transportation in the state, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who announced this on Thursday, explained that the diversion was in reference to the notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works on the ongoing emergency repair works of the bridge.

According to the rehabilitation schedule contained in the notification, traffic heading towards Leventis/Apapa from Ijora will be diverted to Marine Bridge to Marine Bridge Road Map to Mobil Road U-turn to connect Leventis Service Lane to access Leventis (Apapa). Alternately, Marine Bridge Total Ramp inwards Malu Access Road will be open to traffic for motorists to continue their journeys as aforementioned.

Oladeinde, assured that the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, would be fully on ground to direct traffic in addition to traffic guides to ameliorate the inconveniences.

He therefore, implored motorists to be patient as the measures taken were aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone.