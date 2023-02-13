FG pledges improved trade relations with ECOWAS states

The Nigerian Government has reiterated its commitment towards enhancing trade and economic integration with member countries of ECOWAS and the promotion of efficient operations at Seme-Krake border.

This is contained in a statement by Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Press and Public Relations Ministry of Transportation of on Monday in Abuja.

Ogubike said the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, stated the commitment at the inauguration of 300 multi million naira projects executed by the ministry at Seme-Krake Joint Border Post in Lagos.

According to him, the projects include roofing of three walkways for arriving and departing passengers, construction of 20 toilet facilities and provision of two solar-powered boreholes/water treatment plants.

He said that 10 air conditioners had earlier been supplied and installed in offices within the joint border post.

Adegoroye said that the Joint Border Post with modern enabling facilities was a flagship project in ECOWAS and a good example of regional public assets with a wide range of spill-over benefits.

“Seme-Krake Joint Border Post has remained a symbol of integration between the people of Nigeria and Republic of Benin.

“And being one of the busiest boundary lines in the continent, the border post has enhanced free movement of persons and goods in the sub-region,” he said.

He said the facilities, worth over N300 million were executed in furtherance of the Federal Government’s continuous efforts and commitment to providing a working conducive environment.

He said this was part of the country’s social responsibility in the management of the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post.

Adegoroye, therefore, urged the management team of the border post to ensure appropriate maintenance of the facilities and promised to work for the implementation of more strategies and plans to further improve operations at the border.

In their goodwill messages, the Chairman of the Joint Border Management, Comptroller Da Nnadi and the Minister of Finance and Economy of the Republic of Benin, Mr Romauld Wadagni, commended the Federal Government for the effort at upgrading the facilities at the border post. (NAN)