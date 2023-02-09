FG orders petrol stations to provide POS machines 

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government Thursday directed all petrol stations to make point of sales, POS, machines available to consumers and also accept bank transfers.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, in a statement in Abuja threatened sanction on marketers which fail to accept payments through POS and transfers.

The statement issued by its General Manager, Corporate Communications and Stakeholders Management, Kimchi Apollo said stations owners must accept free use of POS in their stations.

The regulator said: “It has come to the attention of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) that some retail outlets are not accepting the use of Point of Sale (POS) machines at their filling stations due to the recent cash crunch brought about by the new Naira design.

“The Authority frowns at this recent behaviour which is causing untold hardship for Nigerians at a time when all hands should be on deck to assist the Government in the transition to the new Naira.

“All retail outlets are directed to ensure the free use of POS and bank transfer for the sale of petroleum products to alleviate the suffering of customers at this critical time.

“The Authority and security agencies will be at retail outlets to ensure compliance with this directive and any filling station found violating this directive will be duly sanctioned”.