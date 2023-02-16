FG lists 8,611 Nigerians who’ve refused to collect their passports

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has named about 8,611 Nigerians who have refused to collect their international passports from the Nigerian Immigration Service NIS.

The names which are listed on the website of the Nigeria Immigration Service was published on Thursday.

According to information on the site, the earliest date of production of the passports was June 15, 2021.

In March last year, Interior minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola had stated that while many Nigerians had in recent time complained about their inability to procure the travel document, about 250,000 passports still remained uncollected.

“The last time I checked, over 250,000 passports remained uncollected by applicants.

“Their owners will probably be among those complaining that they are yet to receive their passports.

“Nevertheless, many applicants are not going to have their passports because of the errors in their applications, which delayed processing.

“They may not know because they applied through touts and other illegal channels,” he explained.