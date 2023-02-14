FG hails Harvestplus, partners over launch of 1st ‘Nat’l Biofortication Recipe Book’

…say’ll improve vulnerable households’ access to nutritious food

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja





AS Nigerians continue to grapple with nutritious food and health challenges, the Federal Government, Tuesday, hailed a biofortication giant, Harvestplus Nigeria and other part partners over launch of 1st National Biofortification Recipe Book Launch titled ‘Biofortification on my Plate’ as a way of solution to the challenges in the food and nutrition subsector. Speaking on the importance of the Book, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mahmood Abubakar, expressed confidence that the information contained in the Book is a game-changer as it addresses healthy eating and dietary diversity of Nigerians.

Abubakar also in his address at the book launch in Abuja pointed out that the effort of Harvestplus Nigeria and other partners will definitely meet the micronutrient needs of Nigerians, especially vulnerable households. He further stated that the Ministry’s partnership with Harvestplus Nigeria has over the “years in the promotion of Biofortified crops has continued to yield tremendous results.” The book offers over 50 recipes using vitamin A cassava, vitamin A maize, and vitamin A orange sweet potatoes as the main ingredients.



The recipes have been developed to meet the daily nutrition needs of all family members and to provide a diverse menu using biofortified crops, aiming to improve nutrient intake and reduce malnutrition. The book is a valuable resource for mothers, caregivers, cooks, food processors, bakers, teachers, and students to incorporate biofortified vitamin A food crops into their diets. It is also a useful tool for researchers, development workers in the agriculture and health sectors, agricultural value chain developers, extension agents, health workers, and policymakers working to combat nutrition insecurity and poverty. Biofortification is the process of increasing the density of micronutrients in widely consumed staple crops through conventional plant breeding or agronomic practices. Biofortification efforts have focused primarily on addressing vitamin A, iron, and zinc deficiencies, which account for the majority of the health burden from hidden hunger. The recipe book is freely downloadable from the HarvestPlus website (www.HarvestPlus.org) or contact [email protected] to request a copy.

He said: “Launching of the National Biofortication Recipe Book Launch titled, “Biofortification on my Plate” organized by the HarvestPlus Nigeria. I am confident that this book will provide adequate information for household food diversification, dietary diversity and healthy eating. “Let me start by commending HarvestPlus and other development partners in their commercialization efforts of the Biofortified Crops Programme, as a tool to addressing the micronutrient needs of Nigerians most importantly the vulnerable households.



“I am glad to state unequivocally that our partnership with Harvestplus Nigeria over the years in the promotion of Biofortified crops has continued to yield tremendous results. Farmers across the country now cultivate biofortified staple crops for increased productivity, income generation and better health. “Like many other African countries, the nutrition situation in Nigeria is a concern. Stunting and wasting rates are 37 per cent and seven per cent respectively. Key micronutrients such as vitamin A, iron, zinc and iodine were equally deficient in foods consumed by vulnerable groups in Nigeria. Equally, less than half of children in Nigeria eat iron rich/fortified foods. “There is concern that the prevalence of child stunting, wasting, and micronutrient deficiencies is expected to increase. Considering the existing partnership between the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Harvestplus, in research, multiplication and commercialization of biofortified staple crops in Nigeria, I have no doubt that, together, the aforementioned challenges are surmountable. My Ministry is leaving no stone unturned to nip the situation in the bud. “The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, within the context of the new National Agricultural Technology Innovative Policy, is prioritizing nutrition. “The policy is to attain optimal nutritional status for all Nigerians through accelerating the scaling up of priority and high impact nutrition sensitive interventions. “This recipe book will in no doubt serve as an instructional tool for intending and existing food manufacturers, caterers, food distributors, Extension Agents and other relevant stakeholders in the food industry. It will also serve as a pedestal for job and wealth creation for our teeming youths.



“Furthermore, this book will provide guidance for cooks under the National homegrown school feeding programme of the Federal Government. The benefiting children within the range of this intervention will have more access to biofortified foods being given to them under this programme. “It is my believe that this book ‘Biofortified Crops on my Table’ will be used alongside other nutrition education resource books authorised by FMARD and other development partners such as Basic Nutrition Training Course for State Level Nutrition Focal Persons in Nigeria; Manual for Processing, Preservation and Utilization of Produce from Homestead Nutritious Crops and Animal Source Protein) to train farm families on different recipe combinations and health benefits of good eating.



“I therefore request that this book be made available to all stakeholders so as to reach a wider range of household beneficiaries for maximum impact. I therefore launch it for the benefit of Nigerians and humanity.” Earlier, the Chief Nutritionist, HarvestPlus, Erick Boy, explained that being first national recipe book including nutrient-enriched foods book launched in Nigeria, ‘BIOFORTIFIED CROPS ON MY PLATE’ features a collection of practical and traditional dishes that have been cleverly adapted to provide added nutrition and fight malnutrition through biofortified foods. Boy said, “This recipe book is a testament to the power of food to nourish and heal, and we hope it will inspire people to incorporate nutritious biofortified crops into their diets and improve their health and well-being.” Developed by HarvestPlus in partnership with the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Federal Ministry of Health, and its development partners, the recipes include popular Nigerian biofortified staples such as vitamin A cassava, vitamin A maize, and vitamin A orange sweet potato, which have been shown to reduce micronutrient deficiencies and improve the health of women and children when eaten regularly. Biofortification uses conventional breeding to develop food crops that provide more of the essential vitamins and minerals (micronutrients) required for good health.



In Nigeria, micronutrient malnutrition—known as hidden hunger—remains a public health challenge to be addressed: approximately one in three preschool-aged children suffer from vitamin A deficiency, and over 50 percent of women are anemic. Traditional white non-biofortified cassava, maize, and sweet potatoes are among Nigeria’s most consumed staple foods, but they are low in essential micronutrients like vitamin A. The adoption of yellow and orange biofortified varieties in their place in Nigeria has led to these crops being perceived not only as good sources of energy but as nutritious foods with proven health benefits. “BIOFORTIFIED CROPS ON MY PLATE” is integral to HarvestPlus and its partners’ efforts to provide nutritious and tasty ways for families to incorporate nutrient-enriched crops into their daily meals.