Fernandes has armband but doesn’t act like leader – Paul Parker

Two times Premier League winner Paul Parker has described Bruno Fernandes unworthy of the Manchester United’s armband.

Parker perceived the skipper as too “erratic” and “selfish” for the leadership role.

The former United defender also attacked Fernandes over his performance against 16th-position Leeds United on Wednesday.

Parker told Apostagolos, “I felt sorry for Marcel Sabitzer [against Leeds] that he had to play together with Bruno Fernandes, who is a maniac that goes 200mph like a headless chicken.

“Bruno Fernandes has the armband but he doesn’t act like a leader. He should lead by example and not get mad when things aren’t going his way.”

“He is a really selfish person and on the pitch he is erratic. He is very, very erratic. He has to start doing what a captain should do but honestly, I don’t expect him to improve.”

“Not personality-wise and not football-wise. Now I start to understand why Man United is his first big club in Europe. Obviously, no other club has ever wanted him at their club.”

“The fans might not notice it as much but a football person does and sooner or later, Erik ten Hag will notice as well.”

The 28-year-old has been the Captain of the Red Devils under the Ten Hag Era and has led his side to contest for a top 3 finish and statically a title challenge.

Fernandes has five goals and four assists in twenty-one Premier League matches this season.

Manchester United next Premier League game will be to Leeds United again away at Elland Road.