By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Executive Director of ‘HEIR Women Hub,’ Añuli Aniebo Ola-Olaniyi, has said Nigerian women are capable of leading the country.

According to Ola-Olaniyi, it was unfortunate that women do not get the kind of support given to men for leadership roles in society.

She spoke during the ‘Leadership Capacity and Civic Knowledge Enhancement Conference’ organised on Wednesday for young women in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The theme of the event is ‘Advancing Leadership Capacity of Young Women: A cross-generational strategy to tackling Gender Gaps in Governance’.

“The National average of women’s participation in governance in Nigeria is set at 6.7 despite women accounting for 49.4% of the total population with the mean age of women involved in political process set at 55years.

“Is there a place for young women? Apart from the abnormal numbers of women in leadership positions in our country, we wanted to address the root cause and that’s why we are training and encouraging girls to take up leadership positions.

‘’Girls and young women need to know that a leader is not just a man, a leader is a leader so we are re-educating and helping them to unlearn the social norm that women are not supposed to be leaders.

“Elections are coming up shortly and as we talk about leadership enhancement for young women, we also want to tell them to be able to take a decision, perform their civil responsibilities and cast their votes.

“If you have leadership skills you should be able to make the right choice on who to choose as a leader,” Ola-Olaniyi added.

Nevertheless, she called on women to leverage the media in having inclusive conversations to their benefit.

According to her, people need to identify the women with capacity, confidence and character that are able to change the narrative.

Ola-Olaniyi decried, “Girls no longer see role models because they don’t see any young women in leadership positions but we want to change that narrative so that when they look at us they see more young women in leadership and be encouraged, so more policies need to be in place to enhance this.

“Young women must wake up to understand that the country is also theirs and know that the script we see is not the entire story, and they also need to move from entitlement mentality and begin to develop themselves so that when the older women want to pass the baton, we would be available to receive and run along with it,” she urged.

Ace development journalists, Ene Oshaba, a guest speaker at the event, urged women to believe in themselves.

She also urged women to be more visible in the media space to enable people to have a track record of their capacity and capacity in order to have confidence to vote them into leadership positions.

“Women are doing a lot in the society but are not leveraging the media and if people are not seeing or hearing about you how can they vote for someone they don’t know?

“Women must understand the importance of media and begin to be more visible and make impacts not just posting pictures but also have important messages to show they are also knowledgeable,” she said

On her part, a Student Union Leader Modupe Adetiba, called for the intensification of efforts to groom young women for leadership early to ensure .ore women occupy greater leadership positions.