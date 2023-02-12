Female housemates, Nana, Nelisa caught kissing in BBTitans house

By Biodun Busari

Two female Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) housemates, Nana and Nelisa were caught kissing on Saturday night.

They both shared a passionate kiss after the Saturday night party.

Miracle and Ebubu who were with them at the dining area, were alarmed as they locked lips.

However, Jenni O abruptly ended their plan to engage in the act by rushing to the scene to stop the Nigerian and South African.

Earlier, that Nana had said she is bisexual and does not enjoy sex.

Nana also disclosed she had done a lot of dirty things to survive, including using a popular sex enhancer, Kayanmata, to attract Senators.